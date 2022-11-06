Snowfall warning issued for South Cariboo

There is a widespread snowfall warning in effect for the South Cariboo area on Nov. 6.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and reduced visibility due to strong winds and blowing snow. The warning is for between 15 and 25 cm. expected to fall along the Highway 97 corridor – from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit – as a winter storm moves through the area. The storm is expected to begin later this afternoon (Nov. 6) and continue overnight, tapering off in the early hours of Monday morning.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

