Snowfall warning returns for Williams Lake, Quesnel

A bicyclist braves the snowy streets in downtown Quesnel amid another snowfall warning Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

More snow is on the way for the Cariboo, says Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday, Dec. 21, for Williams Lake and Quesnel, with 15 to 25 centimeters of snow predicted to fall.

“A winter storm approaching from the north will give snow to the central B.C. Interior,” said Environment Canada in the warning.

“Snowfall will begin early this morning (Dec. 21) and intensify late this afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries by Wednesday afternoon.”

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Lakes region, Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor, Yellowhead and the Yellowhead Highway.

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

The warning comes just a few days after the first big winter snowfall of the season.

In Quesnel snow was still being cleared from a weather alert that was upgraded over the past weekend to a snowfall warning.

