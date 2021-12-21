A bicyclist braves the snowy streets in downtown Quesnel amid another snowfall warning Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

A bicyclist braves the snowy streets in downtown Quesnel amid another snowfall warning Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Snowfall warning returns for Williams Lake, Quesnel

It’s a winter wonderland

More snow is on the way for the Cariboo, says Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday, Dec. 21, for Williams Lake and Quesnel, with 15 to 25 centimeters of snow predicted to fall.

“A winter storm approaching from the north will give snow to the central B.C. Interior,” said Environment Canada in the warning.

“Snowfall will begin early this morning (Dec. 21) and intensify late this afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries by Wednesday afternoon.”

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Lakes region, Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor, Yellowhead and the Yellowhead Highway.

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

The warning comes just a few days after the first big winter snowfall of the season.

In Quesnel snow was still being cleared from a weather alert that was upgraded over the past weekend to a snowfall warning.

Read More: Arctic outflow, snow and possible freezing rain forecast for parts of B.C.

Read More: All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SnowWeather

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized gatherings over holidays as Omicron surges

The Penguin Express is back in action, this time on Dog Creek Road where David and Stephanie Stevenson have taken on the project at 1526 Dog Creek Road with all donations going toward the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre until Jan. 1, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: Williams Lake couple put Penguin Express back on track with Christmas lights display

A bicyclist braves the snowy streets in downtown Quesnel amid another snowfall warning Tuesday, Dec. 21. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Snowfall warning returns for Williams Lake, Quesnel

Ken Sheen mans his booth where he sold his wood carvings during the 2021 Medieval Market in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ken Sheen keeps calm and carries on despite setbacks