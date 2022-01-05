Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)

Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

Another 10-20 cm expected Wednesday night, Thursday

A snowfall warning is in effect for the central and northern Cariboo, while an extreme cold warning has been issued for the Chilcotin region. Environment Canada issued the warnings at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The snowfall warning includes Williams Lake and Quesnel where a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected overnight Wednesday to Thursday night (Jan. 5-6). Higher amounts are expected near the Cariboo mountains.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into central B.C. tonight … rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Thursday morning commute. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” warns Environment Canada.

Meanwhile an extreme cold warning is in effect for the Chilcotin.

A period of very cold wind chills continues in the region with wind chill values near or below -40C in the areas of Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Chilcotin, Lakes District and McGregor Wednesday morning.

Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as the winds ease and temperatures increase.

Read More: 4.7 magnitude earthquake recorded off west coast of Vancouver Island

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Southern B.C. braces for heavy snow as northern region endures bone-chilling cold
Next story
Quesnel inventor’s hitches now being used by Cariboo BC Conservation officers

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

George Jennex (left) and Len Butler, Conservation Inspector of the Thompson Cariboo Region (middle), show off Jennex’s Shurlock hitches in Williams Lake. The improved safety of the hitch will help reduce hitch decoupling and prevent theft on Conservation trucks in the Cariboo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quesnel inventor’s hitches now being used by Cariboo BC Conservation officers

The city of Williams Lake is looking at doing some FireSmart work in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake agenda)
City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course

BC Assessment has released 2021 property assessments online. (City of Williams Lake photo)
STICKER SHOCK: BC Assessment property values up significantly in Williams Lake