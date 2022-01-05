Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the central and northern Cariboo, while an extreme cold warning has been issued for the Chilcotin region. Environment Canada issued the warnings at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The snowfall warning includes Williams Lake and Quesnel where a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected overnight Wednesday to Thursday night (Jan. 5-6). Higher amounts are expected near the Cariboo mountains.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into central B.C. tonight … rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Thursday morning commute. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” warns Environment Canada.

Meanwhile an extreme cold warning is in effect for the Chilcotin.

A period of very cold wind chills continues in the region with wind chill values near or below -40C in the areas of Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Chilcotin, Lakes District and McGregor Wednesday morning.

Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as the winds ease and temperatures increase.

