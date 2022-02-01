Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

A snowfall warning has been issued for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press Media)

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the Cariboo.

The warning is in effect for the Cariboo north, including Quesnel, Cariboo south, including Williams Lake and reaches as far as Prince George.

Snowfall is forecast to begin Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday night and result in accumulation of up to 10 cm.

The alert states: “A frontal system will move from the Gulf of Alaska into central B.C. on Wednesday. Snow will begin Wednesday morning and intensify in the afternoon, before tapering off to periods of light snow Wednesday overnight.”

Issued at just after 3 p.m., the warning cautions people to adjust to changing road conditions and reduced visibility and continue to monitor local forecasts.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News and WeatherSnowWilliams Lake