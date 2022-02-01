A snowfall warning has been issued for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press Media)

A snowfall warning has been issued for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press Media)

Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

Warning includes Quesnel, Williams Lake and east to Horsefly

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the Cariboo.

The warning is in effect for the Cariboo north, including Quesnel, Cariboo south, including Williams Lake and reaches as far as Prince George.

Snowfall is forecast to begin Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday night and result in accumulation of up to 10 cm.

The alert states: “A frontal system will move from the Gulf of Alaska into central B.C. on Wednesday. Snow will begin Wednesday morning and intensify in the afternoon, before tapering off to periods of light snow Wednesday overnight.”

Issued at just after 3 p.m., the warning cautions people to adjust to changing road conditions and reduced visibility and continue to monitor local forecasts.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News and WeatherSnowWilliams Lake

Previous story
Teens to receive COVID-19 booster shot invites 6 month after second dose: Dr. Henry
Next story
HIV, cancer, transplant patients first priority for B.C.’s 4,000 courses of Pfizer antiviral

Just Posted

Vernon Health Unit COVID-19 testing site has seen long lineups and delays. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health tops all of B.C. with Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases

A snowfall warning has been issued for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press Media)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

The lunar new year will be celebrated by many around the world on Feb. 1, 2022 as the Year of the Tiger begins. (Kartik Iyer/Unsplash photo)
Gong hei fat choy, Happy Lunar New Year Williams Lake

Rupert Rampage Cole Atchison fights for the puck against Williams Lake Stampeder Nick Fidanza, on Jan. 29. (Norman Galimski photo - Black Press Media)
Williams Lake Stampeders win double-header away from home