Environment Canada has a snowfall warning for the Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas. (News Bulletin file photo)

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning for the Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snowfall warning issued for Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas

Environment Canada said it will begin snowing Saturday evening

A snowfall warning has been issued for the southwestern areas of the Chilcotin.

Environment Canada said Saturday evening through Sunday, five to 10 cm of snow is expected for Tatla Lake and 15 cm near Tatlayoko Lake.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” noted Environment Canada.

DriveBC notes there are slippery sections along Highway 20 from west of Williams Lake to 16 km east of Bella Coola.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChilcotinEnvironment Canada weather

Previous story
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway
Next story
Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Just Posted

The Dragan Slayers versus Bromeos and Juliet’s in Saturday afternoon game during the 2023 Sweetheart Tournament held at Columneetza Secondary School Family Day weekend. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Co-ed indoor soccer tournament enjoyed in Williams Lake

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between on May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city approves 27th annual Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup Show and Shine

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning for the Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas. (News Bulletin file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas

Letters to the Editor. (File image)
LETTERS: Drax responds to criticism of its biomass production

Pop-up banner image