Snowfall warning issued for Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas

Environment Canada said it will begin snowing Saturday evening

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning for the Tatla Lake, Tatlayoko Lake areas. (News Bulletin file photo)

A snowfall warning has been issued for the southwestern areas of the Chilcotin.

Environment Canada said Saturday evening through Sunday, five to 10 cm of snow is expected for Tatla Lake and 15 cm near Tatlayoko Lake.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” noted Environment Canada.

DriveBC notes there are slippery sections along Highway 20 from west of Williams Lake to 16 km east of Bella Coola.



