The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, the highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is an effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15 centimetres of snow starting Friday night (Feb. 3) and easing into Saturday morning. Environment Canada announced the warning at 4:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that road conditions can change suddenly while it’s snowing, making travel difficult. Because of the heavy snow, visibility could reduced at times.

Winds are also expected to reach 15 km/h.

READ MORE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

READ MORE: “It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops
Next story
Senate passes Liberals’ controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments

Just Posted

Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 9, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Bella Coola artist evokes feelings of mystery and solitude with abstract west coast landscapes

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital not unique in staffing challenges: Interior Health

The 9th Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races will be held at the Iron Horse Pub on Feb 19. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and the races start at 11 a.m. (File photo)
Outhouse Races return to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte