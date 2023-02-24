A snowfall warning has been issued for the Williams Lake area with snow expected to begin falling Friday evening. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Snowfall warning issued for Central Interior, including Williams Lake

Saturday, Feb. 25 is anticipated to receive the heaviest amounts of snow

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Central Interior, including Williams Lake.

Environment Canada has accumulation amount of 15 to 25 cm over Quesnel and 10 to 20 cm over Williams Lake and higher amounts over the Cariboo Mountains.

Snow is expected to begin falling Friday evening before tapering off to periods of light snow on Sunday, with the heaviest snow expected on Saturday.

Drivers are cautioned to expect that heavy snow will create slippery roads and driving conditions with reduced visibility.

Friday afternoon it is -18 C in Williams Lake with the temperature expected to go up to -14 C Friday evening, -5 C on Saturday and -2C on Sunday.


