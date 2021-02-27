Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo region

A snowfall warning has been issued for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press Media)

A snowfall warning is in place for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:42 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, calling for snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected.

“A strong frontal system passing through northern B.C. will produce snow over much of the north and central Interior today and tonight. Snow over Dease Lake will spread to Williston this afternoon and reach the Cariboo this evening.”

Snow will ease Sunday morning as the front moves off.

The warning states that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Residents are advised to take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

