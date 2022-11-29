Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions, Tuesday Nov. 29.
Environment Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with heavy snow and local blowing snow leading to poor travel conditions.
As a low pressure system approaches the south coast Tuesday it is expected to spread snow through the Interior overnight.
On Tuesday just before noon it was -16 C in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, -15 C in Quesnel, -11 C in Ashcroft, -13 C in Clearwater, -7 C in Barriere, -14 C in Anahim Lake and -12 C in Tatlayoko Lake.
