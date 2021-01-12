Snowfall warning issued for areas of Cariboo Chilcotin

Williams Lake, Horsefly and Alexis Creek areas can expect snow to begin falling Tuesday evening

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for areas in the Cariboo Chilcotin for Tuesday, Jan. 12. (file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning Tuesday, Jan. 12, for areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin including Williams Lake, Alexis Creek and Horsefly.

Snowfall in the amount of 15 to 25 cm is expected before the snow eases off Wednesday morning.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada noted on its website Tuesday afternoon. “Watch for updated statements.”



