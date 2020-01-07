A City of Williams Lake plow truck tries to keep up with road conditions in the city Tuesday morning. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Highways are compact snow, with slippery sections

Road conditions in the Cariboo Chilcotin are quickly deteriorating Tuesday morning as a winter storm settles in the region.

With an estimated five to 10 cm of snow in the forecast with highs of -1C and wind chill near -10C it is anticipated the snow will fall all day states the Environment Canada website.

For the Chilcotin area there is a snowfall warning with a total amount of 10 to 15 cm of snow expected to fall in the Tatla Lake towards Anahim Lake area.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and compact snow for Highway 20 and Highway 97 with limited visibility.

Bella Coola is under a snowfall warning.

Read more: Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Both the Horsefly and Likely Roads have slippery sections.

As the week unfolds temperatures will be gradually getting colder with a forecast for a low of -29C on Saturday night and low of -31 on Sunday night.

Read more: Director of municipal services defends Williams Lake winter road maintenance


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains
Next story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Highways are compact snow, with slippery sections

Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

Director of municipal services defends Williams Lake winter road maintenance

Gary Muraca said he has no concerns about continuing efforts and results staff provides residents

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Highway 1 now reopened in both directions following fatality

One man is dead and another person is in hospital after vehicle collides with fuel tanker

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Winter tick infestations can be observed on moose during January through April

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Most Read