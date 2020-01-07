Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

A City of Williams Lake plow truck tries to keep up with road conditions in the city Tuesday morning. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Road conditions in the Cariboo Chilcotin are quickly deteriorating Tuesday morning as a winter storm settles in the region.

With an estimated five to 10 cm of snow in the forecast with highs of -1C and wind chill near -10C it is anticipated the snow will fall all day states the Environment Canada website.

For the Chilcotin area there is a snowfall warning with a total amount of 10 to 15 cm of snow expected to fall in the Tatla Lake towards Anahim Lake area.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and compact snow for Highway 20 and Highway 97 with limited visibility.

Bella Coola is under a snowfall warning.

Both the Horsefly and Likely Roads have slippery sections.

As the week unfolds temperatures will be gradually getting colder with a forecast for a low of -29C on Saturday night and low of -31 on Sunday night.

