Snowfall warning in effect for northern parts of Chilcotin

Compact snow on Highway 20 16 km east of Bella Coola to 39 kilometres west of Anahim Lake.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning northern sections of the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northern sections of the Chilcotin for overnight Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 centimetres are anticipated for Puntzi Mountain, Anahim Lake and Heckman Pass.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Drive BC is reporting compact snow for 77 kilometres from 16 km east of Bella Coola to 39 kilometres west of Anahim Lake.

Ulkatcho (Anahim Lake) First Nation resident Graham West said Tuesday evening it was not snowing at his home, but it was ‘raining cats and dogs.’

“It is raining, but too warm for snow right now,” West said, noting it was 2C at about 7:30 p.m.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for the area from six kilometres west of Anahim Lake to Bella Coola on Highway 20 due to the heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

“Expect rapidly changing weather conditions,” DriveBC advised. “Closures may result due to flooding and rock slides. Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel, exercise caution and expect closures on short notice.”

The next update from DriveBC will be Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter