RONA employees Chris Harrop (left) and Brody Penney were hard at work Sunday morning clearing the business’s sidewalks as snow continues to hammer down in the lakecity. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Snowfall warning in effect for Interior of B.C.

Batten down the hatches and get your snow shovels at the ready as heavy snowfall continues to accumulate in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Interior of B.C. with toal amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres expected.

“A Pacific frontal system will make its way through the B.C. Interior today resulting in widespread snow,” the warning says. “The snow [began] this morning and will ease this evening.”

Current temperature is hovering around -8C with lows of -12C expected this evening.

And throughout the week, stretching until Friday, more snow is predicted in the forecast.

Rapidly accumulaing snow is also making travel difficult on Cariboo Chlicotin roadways.

While no major incidents have been reported as of Sunday morning, slippery sections, blowing snow and limited visibility are all conditions to expect while travelling, according to Drive BC.

For anyone travelling up to Mt. Timothy Ski Area to enjoy a powder day of skiing and boarding, the hill has announced an epic SuperSnow Sunday.

“We asked, and Mother Nature delivered on our snow dance requests,” says a Facebook post by the hill.

“Our grooming operator John did both along p.m. and a.m. grooming shift Friday, Saturday dealing with the accumulated snow, as well as making the expansion runs accessible for opening today.

“When it was time to open so much more fresh snow arrived we decided to re-think our strategy for Sunday as we looked at the ‘snowpocalypse’ weathe reports makign our phone alerts go off.”

Staff decided to embrace the powder and said it will not be doing any grooming on the slopers today, so skiiers and boarders should expect powder — lots of it.

“The roads, of course, will be challenging so bring your great winter tires, along with a driver who embraces driving in a good B.C. winter storm and be careful out there Slow and easy has its place.”

Back in Williams Lake, city staff is hard at work doing what it can do clear roadways, while many businesses have staff outside clearing walkways.

