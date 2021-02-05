Snowfall warning for Williams Lake delivers, colder temperatures in the forecast

Friday morning, Feb. 5 saw clear blue skies at higher elevations around Williams Lake while the city was shrouded in fog. (Angie Mindus photo) Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus was turned into a winter wonderland overnight. (Angie Mindus photo) Anything parked outside was turned into snow sculptures overnight in the Williams Lake area Feb. 4. (Angie Mindus photo) Pinchbeck Hill was a misty scene at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, with the sun peeking through the fog. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gene Cooper was out scraping off his truck for the second time in less than 12 hours Friday, Feb. 5 outside his home on Fourth Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents and snow removal crews are busy Friday, Feb. 5 after an overnight snowfall warning came to fruition.

According to Environment Canada the Williams Lake area received 17.6 cm of snowfall Thursday and that does not take into account what fell since midnight.

In outlying areas it looked like a foot of snow fell.

As Friday unfolds, the forecast notes a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the day with a high of -2C and periods of snow in the evening and lows of -6C.

Saturday it will be a bit cooler with highs of -6C and periods of snow, dipping down to -14C Saturday night, followed by some cooler temperatures Sunday high of -10C and low of -18C, Monday high of -14C and low of -22C, Tuesday high of -14C and low of -23C and high of -14C Wednesday and low of -20C Wednesday.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow on Highway 20, 39 kilometres west of Anahim Lake to Williams Lake, and compact snow on Highway 97 from south of 100 Mile House through the Cariboo going north with blowing snow in some areas.

Read more: Overnight snow makes for winter driving conditions, great skiing throughout Cariboo



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News and WeatherWilliams Lake