Snowfall warning for Williams Lake delivers, colder temperatures in the forecast

Williams Lake residents and snow removal crews are busy Friday, Feb. 5 after an overnight snowfall warning came to fruition.
According to Environment Canada the Williams Lake area received 17.6 cm of snowfall Thursday and that does not take into account what fell since midnight.
In outlying areas it looked like a foot of snow fell.
As Friday unfolds, the forecast notes a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the day with a high of -2C and periods of snow in the evening and lows of -6C.
Saturday it will be a bit cooler with highs of -6C and periods of snow, dipping down to -14C Saturday night, followed by some cooler temperatures Sunday high of -10C and low of -18C, Monday high of -14C and low of -22C, Tuesday high of -14C and low of -23C and high of -14C Wednesday and low of -20C Wednesday.
DriveBC is reporting compact snow on Highway 20, 39 kilometres west of Anahim Lake to Williams Lake, and compact snow on Highway 97 from south of 100 Mile House through the Cariboo going north with blowing snow in some areas.
