Snowfall warning for Cariboo

15 to 25 cm expected in some parts of the Cariboo

Are you ready for snow?

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo, including Williams Lake and Quesnel.

A long period of snowfall is expected, with snowfall expected to accumulate between 15 and 25 cm.

According to Environment Canada, the first system brough 5 to 10 cm of snow across the eastern Central Interior earlier today. Another system is expected to “spread moisture over the dome of actic air through this evening” intensifying the snowfall.

The heaviest snow is expected over the Yellowhead and eastern parts of the Cariboo, bringing an additional 10 to 15 cm. For the western part of the Cariboo, including Williams Lake and Quesnel, the warning says total amounts of snow should only be in the 5 to 10 cm range.

For the full warning, see weather.gc.ca.

Hopefully you’re planning on skiing, and not driving, this weekend.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital renovation $100 million-plus project
Judge admonishes victims' dad who charged at Nassar in court

