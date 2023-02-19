Snowfall warning for Cariboo, including Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Clinton

Snow continues to fall in Williams Lake Sunday, Feb. 19, with a snowfall warning in place until the afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Cariboo South, including Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Clinton.

Environment Canada said total amounts of 10 cm to 15 cm are expected and the snow should easy by the afternoon, turning to rain.

As of 7 a.m. it is -1C at the Williams Lake airport with highs of 3C in the forecast for later today.

DriveBC is warning drivers of slippery sections and compact snow on both Highway 20 and Highway 97 through the Cariboo Chilcotin as well as blowing snow.

A snowfall warning is also in place for Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherWilliams Lake