Snowfall warning continues in Williams Lake area

Williams Lake area residents can expect a second day of snowy weather, with Environment Canada issuing a snowfall warning late Tuesday evening (Jan. 31) for another 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff.
Communities in the Cariboo Mountains including Likely, Quesnel Forks, Horsefly and Big Lake are expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Williams Lake will likely see less snow accumulation.
On Tuesday, 16 cm of snow fell over Williams Lake.
