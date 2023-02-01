According to Environment Canada it snowed 16 cm in Williams Lake Jan. 31. (Photo submitted)

According to Environment Canada it snowed 16 cm in Williams Lake Jan. 31. (Photo submitted)

Snowfall warning continues in Williams Lake area

It snowed 16 cm in Williams Lake Tuesday

Williams Lake area residents can expect a second day of snowy weather, with Environment Canada issuing a snowfall warning late Tuesday evening (Jan. 31) for another 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff.

Communities in the Cariboo Mountains including Likely, Quesnel Forks, Horsefly and Big Lake are expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Williams Lake will likely see less snow accumulation.

On Tuesday, 16 cm of snow fell over Williams Lake.

Read More: School buses cancelled in Quesnel school district due to weather, road conditions

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Randy Bachman, every song, every guitar has a story
Next story
Milk shakeup: U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel in dairy battle with Canada

Just Posted

According to Environment Canada it snowed 16 cm in Williams Lake Jan. 31. (Photo submitted)
Snowfall warning continues in Williams Lake area

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is conducting a survey about long-term care residents and family experiences in B.C. communities, including Williams Lake. Unsplash.com image
Volunteers needed to conduct survey with seniors in long-term care in Williams Lake

Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. have been nominated for a JUNO for Traditional Album of the Year. (Patrick King photo)
Horsefly’s Romeros nominated for Juno with newest album Tell ‘em You Were Gold

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sheridan Lake woman charged with manslaughter in suspicious death