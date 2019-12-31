Most of those affected by the power outage are located north of Horsefly.

Snowfall leaves 195 customers without power this morning

Several Williams lake area residents awoke to no power this morning

The heavy wet snow the lake experienced today has left 195 customers without power in five separate outages within the Williams Lake area this morning.

Currently, BC Hydro Teams are either working to restore power or are en route to each site to restore power to those affected. The cause of each power outages has been linked to the snow and were all reported this morning.

Read More: Update: Power restored for 1,000 customers south of Williams Lake

North of Walters Drive and East of Antoine Lake Road 156 customers are out of power with crews expected to arrive to restore power by 2 p.m. this afternoon. Meanwhile, a crew is working to restore power to 29 homes North and South of Black Creek Road, with no updates on their progress since 11:40 a.m.

Another crew is working to restore power for six customers on Teasdale Road’s 4,300 to 4,600 block while another is on the scene to restore power to less than five people on Stanchfield Road. Finally, a team is expected to arrive by 1:30 p.m. to begin work at the 6,000 block west on Fraser River Road for under five customers.


