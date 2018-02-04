Snowfall ceases, for now, in Williams Lake

Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo residents forced to dig out their vehicles.

Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo and Williams Lake residents digging out their vehicles after leaving them parked overnight and throughout the day. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo and Williams Lake residents digging out their vehicles after leaving them parked overnight and throughout the day.

Active for the next 11 hours (as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday), a snowfall warning is still in effect for the Interior of B.C.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for Interior of B.C.

Snowfall has ceased in the 100 Mile and Williams Lake areas, according to Environment Canada, and is expected to ease off in the coming hours throughout the Cariboo.