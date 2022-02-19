Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Special weather statement for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of a “snow squall” across 100 Mile House and the Chilcotin tonight (Feb. 19).

The warning comes as a cold front is expected to move through the B.C. southern interior this afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and leaving the region favourable to snow squalls. Snow squalls are expected to develop this evening, along with the potential for thundersnow.

“When a snow squall develops, a brief period of heavy snow with near-zero visibility will impact localized areas,” according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is also in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Drivers are advised that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to the heavy snow, and highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning states.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Petition calls for B.C. capital to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)
‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

The Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce office is located in the Tourism Discovery Centre on Broadway Avenue, just outside downtown Williams Lake along Highway 97. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce looking forward for 2022

Tiffany Jorgensen, one of the artists from Cariboo Art Beat, featured in the Station House Gallery show on now, Better Together, poses next to her favourite work in the show, <em>What the F is </em><em>Happening</em>. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Station House Gallery hosts group art show until Feb. 26

Sue Price, right, teaches her granddaughter Victoria Wilson, 5, how to ski at Troll Ski Resort’s bunny hill on Feb. 4. It was Victoria’s first day on the hill, and Price said she “just loves” sharing the sport with her granddaughters.<ins> She has taught her two older granddaughter’s already and was all smiles as Victoria had a ball practicing her ‘pizza’ and ‘french fries.’ </ins>(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel and Williams Lake celebrates 50 years