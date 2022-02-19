‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Special weather statement for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of a “snow squall” across 100 Mile House and the Chilcotin tonight (Feb. 19).

The warning comes as a cold front is expected to move through the B.C. southern interior this afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and leaving the region favourable to snow squalls. Snow squalls are expected to develop this evening, along with the potential for thundersnow.

“When a snow squall develops, a brief period of heavy snow with near-zero visibility will impact localized areas,” according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is also in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Drivers are advised that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to the heavy snow, and highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning states.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House