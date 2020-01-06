More snow is on the way tonight and into Tuesday for the Cariboo region, according to Environment Canada. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lske Tribune file photo)

Snow on the way Monday night for the Cariboo, cold snap by the weekend

Five to 10 cm expected for Cariboo cities

Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow for Williams Lake and about five for Quesnel overnight and into Tuesday.

The daytime high for the region is expected to reach -1C Tuesday, but will begin the day with a windchill of -10C before warming up.

Bella Coola residents are still digging out from their weekend storm, with another 10 cm of snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

Read More: ‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Snow is expected Thursday and Friday with daytime highs of -6C and -2C, before temperatures are forecast to plunge to -25C Friday night, and stay cold Saturday with a daytime high of -20C, and -29C by Saturday night.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels
Next story
Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

Just Posted

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Snow on the way Monday night for the Cariboo, cold snap by the weekend

Five to 10 cm expected for Cariboo cities

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A tanker truck has gone off the road, and is also affecting rail traffic

UPDATED: Tragic end to search for missing Quesnel senior

Malcolm McLaughlin, 90, had been missing since Dec. 30. His dog, Chico, was alive and unhurt.

‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 still closed between Bella Coola and Government Wharf Monday

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read