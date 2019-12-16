Snow on the way for Williams Lake, snowfall warning in effect for north Cariboo

Two to four centimetres expected for the lakecity

Motorists travelling north of Williams Lake should prepared for snowy road conditions as a snowfall warning is in effect for the north Cariboo Monday morning.

Just two to four centimetres of snow is expected for the Williams Lake area Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The amount of snow expected increases north, however, with 10 cm in the forecast for Quesnel, and more for Prince George.

“A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow will fall between this morning and Tuesday morning as a warm front moves across the area. For the Prince George region, area highways will likely see more snow than the city so travellers are advised to exercise caution,” states Environment Canada.

Read More: Mt. Timothy Recreation resort gets revved up for season by snowmobile donation

“Some areas may see a brief break in the snow early this afternoon but the snow will resume late this afternoon and end tonight. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

Anticipation is mounting for the opening of Mt. Timothy Ski Resort east of Lac La Hache, however, more snow is needed. Meantime, Troll Ski Resort, north of Williams Lake, opened on the weekend.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tickets for second annual Vintage Valentines expected to sell out by Christmas
Next story
Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Snow on the way for Williams Lake, snowfall warning in effect for north Cariboo

Two to four centimetres expected for the lakecity

Mental health and wellness program available to athletes through dual partnership

Mental health and athlete wellness continues to be at the forefront for young athletes

WEB POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

Take our online poll:

FOREST INK: Choices for a better future

The Council of Forest Industries (COFI) paper was published in September of… Continue reading

Mt. Timothy Recreation resort gets revved up for season by snowmobile donation

The Williams Lake business recently donated a Polaris snowmobile for the hill operators to use

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Most Read