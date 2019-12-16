Snow on the way for Williams Lake, snowfall warning in effect for north Cariboo

Two to four centimetres expected for the lakecity

Motorists travelling north of Williams Lake should prepared for snowy road conditions as a snowfall warning is in effect for the north Cariboo Monday morning.

Just two to four centimetres of snow is expected for the Williams Lake area Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The amount of snow expected increases north, however, with 10 cm in the forecast for Quesnel, and more for Prince George.

“A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow will fall between this morning and Tuesday morning as a warm front moves across the area. For the Prince George region, area highways will likely see more snow than the city so travellers are advised to exercise caution,” states Environment Canada.

“Some areas may see a brief break in the snow early this afternoon but the snow will resume late this afternoon and end tonight. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

Anticipation is mounting for the opening of Mt. Timothy Ski Resort east of Lac La Hache, however, more snow is needed. Meantime, Troll Ski Resort, north of Williams Lake, opened on the weekend.

