Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

What a difference a day makes.

From sunshine and blue skies on Family Day, Monday, Feb 18 to heavy snow coming down Tuesday, there’s never a dull moment in the weather department for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Snow on the Highways this am. Watch for limited visibility when meeting vehicles. Turn all your lights on. Watch for snowplow. — Emcon Quesnel (@EmconQuesnel) February 19, 2019

Williams Lake is expected to get five centimetres of snow during the day Tuesday, and another five centimetres of the white stuff Tuesday evening with a daytime high of -6C.

The snow should end Wednesday morning sometime and the rest of the week daytime highs will vary between -6C and -3C on Saturday with sunny skies.

Drive BC is not reporting any major incidents on area roads, however, warn of blowing snow and compact snow on sections of Highway 20 and Highway 97.

