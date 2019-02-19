Family Day Monday saw blue skies. Angie Mindus photo

Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

Ten centimetres is expected by Wednesday morning

What a difference a day makes.

From sunshine and blue skies on Family Day, Monday, Feb 18 to heavy snow coming down Tuesday, there’s never a dull moment in the weather department for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Williams Lake is expected to get five centimetres of snow during the day Tuesday, and another five centimetres of the white stuff Tuesday evening with a daytime high of -6C.

Read More: Blue skies greet Cariboo Chilcotin residents on Family Day

The snow should end Wednesday morning sometime and the rest of the week daytime highs will vary between -6C and -3C on Saturday with sunny skies.

Drive BC is not reporting any major incidents on area roads, however, warn of blowing snow and compact snow on sections of Highway 20 and Highway 97.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Just Posted

Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

Ten centimetres is expected by Wednesday morning

Riske Creek residents forming fire department

McLeese Lake and West Fraser volunteer fire departments have already donated safety clothing and gear

Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Alphonse will serve a sixth term

Looking to plan your social calendar in Williams Lake?

Here are a few events to check out

Williams Lake aiming for better accessibility with several city-owned buildings

The move comes after an inspection report by the Rick Hansen Foundation

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP battles a series of violent events

B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

Tatum’s picture left in recycling bin, replaced with photo of Ryan Reynolds

B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

Most Read