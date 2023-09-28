The Pennask Summit of the Okanagan Connector is expecting two centimetres of snow on Thursday night, Sept. 28. (DriveBC)

Snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Up to two centimetres of snow could fall on the highway by Friday morning

Snow could be falling on the Okanagan Connector Thursday night, Sept. 28.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday morning because two centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall at higher elevations on the Okanagan Connector, between Kelowna and Merritt.

“An upper trough over the B.C. Interior will bring cool and unsettled conditions tonight,” states Environment Canada. “Snow levels will lower to near 1500 metres allowing the precipitation to fall as snow near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C.”

Two centimetres of snow is possible by Friday morning, with the chance of more snow as Friday goes on.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that weather in the mountains can suddenly change, causing hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: ‘My breaking point’: Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna has had enough

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rocket admits to insider trading, fined $200k

Breaking Newshighway chaosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bank records show accused Ali in same city as victim on day of B.C. murder
Next story
4 plead guilty in B.C. drug trafficking investigation

Just Posted

Edna Johnson and Sky Johnson attend National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
HOMETOWN: Edna, Sky Johnson share special bond

City representatives, Kukpi7 (chief) Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation, and Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, gathered at Williams Lake city hall for a flag raising for Every Child Matters on Sept. 6, 2023. (city of Williams Lake photo)
Orange Shirt Week in Williams Lake for 10th anniversary

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

100 Mile House Wangler Mason PIncott peers out from the penalty box as a brawl breaks out between the Wranglers and Creston Valley Thundercats. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Penalties drag Wranglers down against Thundercats and Eagles