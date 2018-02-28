Norman Moffat, 73, stands on the edge of Birch Hill on South Lakeside Wednesday where a foot-deep build up of snow and ice has made it hazardous for him and other residents to get their mail. Angie Mindus photo

Snow hampers resident’s ability to get to mailboxes

South Lakeside resident Norman Moffat hopes hazardous situation gets addressed

For some South Lakeside residents, built up snow and ice at the mailboxes on Birch Hill is more than just a nuisance.

“I have stability trouble and I slipped this morning trying to get my mail,” said Norman Moffat, pointing his cane to the mess in front of his neighbourhood’s Canada Post mailboxes.

“I have heard there have been lots of complaints about this mailbox.”

Moffat, 73, said whoever is responsible for the hazard — whether that is the city or Canada Post — he would like it addressed.

“To me, it’s atrocious, the way it’s been handled,” said Moffat, who has lived at South Lakeside for the last 11 years and feels like he almost has “to crawl” to get over the ridge of snow in front of the mailbox.

“As we get older we get a little more fragile. We have to be careful that we don’t fall and break some bones … this is not a good situation at all.”

The Birch Hill/Juniper Street mailbox was also the subject of resident’s concern when it was first located on South Lakeside Drive, on a hill along a street made even more narrow with the winter’s heavy snowfall.

