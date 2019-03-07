UPDATE: ‘Slow down’ say police after five motor vehicle incidents since last night

RCMP asking motorists to drive according to road conditions

Williams Lake RCMP are asking motorists to slow down and drive according to the road conditions Thursday morning. Angie Mindus photo

With five motor vehicle incidents since last night, Williams Lake RCMP are asking motorists to drive with care and caution due to the recent snowfall.

“The roads are extremely slippery at this time,” said Staff. Sgt. Del Byron Thursday morning. “We’ve had a few crashes already.”

Byron added that truckers need to ensure they chain up on hills to avoid tieing up traffic.

Some of the incidents include a pickup truck hitting the ditch off Dog Creek Road near Ottoman Road and a SUV hitting a pole power on Carson Drive near the high school.

With several centimetres of snow falling overnight and more on the way Thursday, it is definately a winter wonderland in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Periods of snow will end late Thursday morning, followed by clouds with a 60 chance of flurries up to two centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday’s daytime high will reach -3C, however, the windchill will make it feel more like -16C in the morning and -7C in the afternoon.

Area residents can expect another two centimetres of snow Thursday evening and a few flurries ending in the morning Friday before things turn around in the weather department Saturday with sunshine and a daytime high of 2C.

Motorists will see winter driving conditions in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Drive BC is warning of compact snow with limited visibility on the Likely Road, the Horsefly Road, sections of Highway 20 and also on sections of Highway 97.

