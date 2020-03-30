Snow flurries, cold temperatures in Cariboo-Chilcotin forecast

A view of the Horsefly River Saturday as March unfolds in the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Don’t put away the winter boots just yet.

Environment Canada is showing in its forecast the chance of snow flurries overnight Monday, March 30, with temperatures dipping down to -14C for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday through Sunday, but the nights will see temperatures dip down each night.

According to DriveBC, Highway 20 has muddy sections between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake.

There is utility work in both directions between Puntzi Street and Redstone-Chezacut Road for 8.4 kilometres from 46 kilometres east of Tatla Lake to 54 kilometres west of Alexis Creek.

Drivers should expect single lane alternating traffic and 10-minute delays.

Additionally, there are frost heaves between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64 kilometres from Alexis Creek to 44 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

A snowy day in the Cariboo. This coyote was nice enough to demonstrate how he catches lunch. More snow in the forecast overnight and into tomorrow. Drive to conditions! #BCHwy97, #BCHwy20, #CentralCariboo, #WilliamsLake pic.twitter.com/RfsbmLUkBT — Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo (@DawsonRoadMaint) March 26, 2020

Road maintenance is underway on Highway 97 between Fox Mountain Road and Bull Mountain Road one kilometre north of Williams Lake to three kilometres north of Wildwood.

There is also shoulder sweeping from 16 kilometres north of 70 Mile House to 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House.

