A view of the Horsefly River Saturday as March unfolds in the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Snow flurries, cold temperatures in Cariboo-Chilcotin forecast

DriveBC reports road maintenance on Highway 97, Highway 20

Don’t put away the winter boots just yet.

Environment Canada is showing in its forecast the chance of snow flurries overnight Monday, March 30, with temperatures dipping down to -14C for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday through Sunday, but the nights will see temperatures dip down each night.

Read more: WASHOUT: Slide at Soda Creek MacAlister Road makes road impassable

According to DriveBC, Highway 20 has muddy sections between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake.

There is utility work in both directions between Puntzi Street and Redstone-Chezacut Road for 8.4 kilometres from 46 kilometres east of Tatla Lake to 54 kilometres west of Alexis Creek.

Drivers should expect single lane alternating traffic and 10-minute delays.

Additionally, there are frost heaves between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64 kilometres from Alexis Creek to 44 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

Road maintenance is underway on Highway 97 between Fox Mountain Road and Bull Mountain Road one kilometre north of Williams Lake to three kilometres north of Wildwood.

There is also shoulder sweeping from 16 kilometres north of 70 Mile House to 32 kilometres south of 150 Mile House.

Read more: Battling addiction in self-isolation: online AA meetings can help


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Just Posted

Snow flurries, cold temperatures in Cariboo-Chilcotin forecast

DriveBC reports road maintenance on Highway 97, Highway 20

COVID-19: New system in Wells helps neighbours check up on each other

A green square in your window means your household is well; a red square means you need assistance

WASHOUT: Slide at Soda Creek MacAlister Road makes road impassable

Next update on DriveBC is expected on Monday, March 30 at noon.

Spreading joy through music: Local musicians brighten everyone’s day on social media

LeRae Haynes and Evan Jensen post two songs online every day

LETTERS: COVID-19 will impact us all, one way or another

Let me say that our hospital staff are heroes

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read