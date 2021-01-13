SNOW DAY: School buses cancelled in Williams Lake and surrounding area

Winter arrived swiftly and with force overnight, causing the cancellations of school buses in School District 27 (SD27) for Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The bus cancellation includes all school buses in Williams Lake and surrounding areas due to road conditions.

School bus #24, servicing Alexis Creek area, school bus #18 in the Big Lake area and buses #12 and #31 servicing the Horsefly area are also not running.

After starting the new year off with unseasonably warm, dry weather, a snowfall warning was issued Tuesday afternoon calling for 15 to 25 cms in parts of the region. That snowfall warning remains in place for Williams Lake, with another two to four cm expected Wednesday morning before easing off.

A daytime temperature of 1C is expected Wednesday.

