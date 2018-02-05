Buses cancelled for students in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Most School District 27 buses are not running today, Monday, Feb 5 but schools are open

School buses servicing the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas are not running today, Monday, Feb 6, due to road conditions.

School District 27 posted the news on its website, noting that announcement includes buses servicing schools at Horsefly and Big Lake as well.

Randy Cobb, assistant manager of facilities and transportation for SD 27, said the trouble with the roads isn’t the snow accumulation.

“It’s the ice underneath the snow that’s the big issue,” Cobb said.

All school buses are still running out west in the Chilcotin and there will also be buses running for elementary students who go to school in Likely.

Cobb said bus drivers for each area help them determine when it is safe to run the buses.

If you are unsure of your area, you can contact the bus garage at 250-398-3881.

All schools in the district remain open, however, if you can get your children there.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Sunday which lasted until evening as upwards of a foot of snow fell between Saturday and Sunday in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Read more: Snowfall warning in effect for Interior of B.C.

The snow made for treacherous driving conditions in the Interior, as did the rainfall Friday night which covered roads in a sheet of ice Saturday morning before the snow started to fall.

Read more: Black ice and slippery sections on area roads

DriveBC is reporting no major incidents Monday morning, however, motorists can except limited visibility, blowing snow, compact snow and slippery sections on most roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin, states DriveBC’s website.

Residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin are waking up to -17C this morning with a wind chill making it feel like -25C. The daytime high is expected to reach -8C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries today in the forecast, but another five centimetres of snow is predicted for Tuesday.

