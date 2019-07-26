SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it will undergo a reorganization. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin cloud lifting for Liberals as they face close fight with Tories

Latest poll was conducted among about 1,500 Canadians who are eligible to vote

A new poll conducted for The Canadian Press seems to show the cloud of the SNC-Lavalin controversy is lifting for the federal Liberals, who now face a closer fight with the Conservatives less than three months to go until the election.

In a web survey conducted earlier this month, the polling firm Leger found 36-per-cent support among decided voters for the Conservatives and 33 per cent for the Liberals.

The firm says support for the Tories has dipped by two percentage points since the last time it conducted a survey in June, while support for the Liberals has gone up by four percentage points.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin slashes profit forecast amid shift away from oil and construction

Leger’s executive vice-president Christian Bourque says some sunlight is starting to appear for the Liberals, who witnessed sliding poll numbers beginning in February, as Parliament Hill was rocked by a former justice minister’s claims that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaned on her to arrange a deal for SNC-Lavalin on criminal charges it faces.

The latest poll was conducted among about 1,500 Canadians who are eligible to vote and were randomly recruited from an online panel.

Leger says it cannot provide a margin of error for a web panel but for comparative purposes, it says a probability sample would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century
Next story
Liberal government runs $1.4B budgetary deficit in first two months of 2019-20

Just Posted

Pulling Together brings police departments and First Nations communities on board

Synthia Paul witnesses positive dialogue on both sides while canoeing the Powell River

Feldinger, Canada’s Women’s Under 20 Rugby play England next at Tri Nations Cup

The Canadians won 24-7 against the U.S. Wednesday

New Soul 2 Sole Trail Race will raise money for new McLeese Lake fire hall

The event will take place Sept. 15 and will include a 5K hike, 11K hike/walk, 11K run and 16K run

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Dave Dickson dedicated community worker and volunteer

Dave Dickson plans to retire at the end of 2019, something most… Continue reading

Crews making headway with road repairs to flood-damaged areas in the Chilcotin

Travellers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

Most Read