Smoky skies in Northwest B.C. to last for several days, says BC Wildfire Service

Haze within the Northwest Fire Centre coming from fires burning outside the province

Smoke from wildfires burning outside of the province has spread throughout the Northwest Fire Centre, according to an information bulletin released by the BC Wildfire Service on July 25.

Residents in the northwest area woke up to an air quality advisory and smoky skies Wednesday morning, but BC Wildfire Service says the smoke is not coming from any of the three wildfires currently burning within the Northwest Fire Centre.

READ MORE: Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

The smoke is expected to linger for the next several days, and concentrations can vary widely depending on wind activity, fire behaviour and changes in temperature.

BlueSky Canada forecasts show the smoke is wafting down from Wrangell Island to the Prince Rupert area as of Wednesday afternoon. The green colour indicates a fine particulate matter level of between 10-25 micrograms per cubic metre.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and the government advises residents to limit exposure to wildfire smoke.

For more information on symptoms and tips on how to reduce exposure, see the Smoky SkiesBulletin.

With hot and dry conditions in the forecast this week, the centre warns it could lead to more smoke and an increased risk of fire activity for the region.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is currently experiencing elevated fire danger ratings, with ‘high’ ratings in most areas and some pockets of ‘extreme,’” the notice reads. “The public is urged to remain vigilant in the backcountry and be extremely careful with any recreational activity that could potentially spark a wildfire.”

To see the current smoke forecast for B.C., visit and click on the “Canada forecast” button at www.firesmoke.ca. For the latest information about air quality, check www.bcairquality.ca .

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New scholarships for UBC grad students
Next story
Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read