Poised much a like a whole note between the lines of a musical score, the sun appeared red Tuesday morning in the east above Williams Lake as smoke from wildfires continues to permeate the skies. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Smoky skies continue with an special air quality statement in effect

Williams Lake is back up to a very high risk

The air quality index for Williams Lake is back up to 10-plus or very high risk and is expected to remain there for Tuesday and at high risk for Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the latest bulletin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

With highs of 26C in the forecast for Tuesday and 24C for Wednesday, the forecast is for highs of mid 20s for the remainder of the week.

Environment Canada warns that during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

