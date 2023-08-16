Smoky skies continue in the Williams Lake area Aug. 16

Presently the air quality index is at six, which is a moderate risk

Smoke continues to impact air quality in Williams Lake Wednesday, Aug. 16.

At 6 a.m. the B.C. ministry of environment’s air quality index rating for the city was six, which is a moderate risk.

The ministry noted it is expected the air quality will improve to four, which is still considered moderate risk, as the day unfolds.

A smoky skies bulletin issued by the provincial government, First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health, Interior Health and Fraser Health on Tuesday, Aug. 15, indicated the wildfire smoke is anticipated to stay for a couple of days.

Coastal Fire Centre information officer Gordon Robinson confirmed Wednesday that the Oppy Lake Fire has been very active the last few days and is putting up a lot of smoke in the east.

The Oppy Lake fire is 11,286 hectares and located .8 km south of Oppy Lake in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park.

It was discovered on July 9.

The Cariboo Fire Centre also put out a notice Tuesday saying with there are multiple fires burning west of the Cariboo Fire Centre that are the Coastal Fire Centre and the Prince George Fire Centre.

From the website FireSmokeCanada the public can see smoke forecasts on a live map.

