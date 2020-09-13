A smoky skies bulletin has been issued by Environment Canada for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Smoky skies bulletin issued in Cariboo for next 24 to 72 hours

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Cariboo by Environment Canada after smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. is making its way to the region.

Environment Canada said the Cariboo will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 72 hours, and has extended its bulletin to include more regions over the weekend.

“Smoke forecast models indicate the potential for a significant push of smoke into B.C. throughout the weekend,” the bulletin states.

“The anticipated smoke trajectory indicates that areas impacted will grow to the north and east as the weekend progresses with the most widespread impacts expected on Sunday.”

READ MORE: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C.

“With falling temperatures overnight, temperature inversions in mountain valleys can increase the likelihood of smoke being trapped near the ground,” Environment Canada says. “Localized impacts from the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires continue to be expected.”

The next bulletin update will be available Sept. 14. The bulletin and map can be accessed online at: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air-/air-quality/air-advisories.

Information about the risks of wildfire smoke exposure are available at www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

For more on the current air quality visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.


