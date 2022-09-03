Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo region

Smoke is also coming from wildfires in Washington, Oregon

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Cariboo Saturday, Sept. 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Cariboo Saturday, Sept. 3 due to wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment noted in the bulletin that wildfire smoke impacts are present or expected to occur across much of the Interior and north-east.

Impacts are due to long-range transport from fires in Washington and Oregon as well as smoke from local wildfires.

In the Williams Lake area there are three small wildfires that were ignited Friday, Sept. 2, according to the BC Wildfire website.

There is a person-caused one at Fletcher Lake, estimated to be 2.50 hectares and a person-caused one at Rodney Road that is estimated to be .10 hectares. A third fire is listed as lightning caused at Joes Lake Road measuring .20 hectares.

Smoke may clear in some areas Saturday afternoon as an upper level low moves through the southern Interior however conditions are expected to persist in most areas through the overnight period.

The next bulletin update will be available September 04, 2022.

We have reached out to BC Wildfire Service for an update on the local wildfires.



