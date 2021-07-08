A special air quality statement is in effect for Cariboo North and Cariboo South, including Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake (pictured). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A special air quality statement is in effect for Cariboo North and Cariboo South, including Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake (pictured). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo North, Cariboo South

The special air quality statement includes Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

A special air quality statement has been issued for Cariboo North and Cariboo South due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the province.

Environment Canada issued the smoky skies bulletin, which includes Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Quesnel, on Thursday, July 8 at 12:22 p.m. as several regions in the B.C. Interior are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke is currently widespread throughout the southern Interior of the province, and Environment Canada notes it may remain aloft, being impacted by both the Cutoff Creek and Chilako fires in Central B.C. over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada notes smoky skies may cause symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Smoke from the B.C. wildfires is, meanwhile, constantly changing, and is made up of a mixture of particles and gasses which includes chemicals that can be harmful to health.

For more information visit www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Current air quality information is available at www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

The next Environment Canada bulletin for both regions will be available on Friday, July 9.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo

Previous story
Winnipeg father charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death
Next story
Feds ‘very eager’ to continue border reopening but unvaccinated tourists not welcome: Trudeau

Just Posted

Thunderstorms are a possibility for parts of the Cariboo and North Thompson. (File Photo)
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo, North Thompson

A brief but powerful wind storm downed trees and power lines along Marshall Creek Road near the junction at Quesnel Lake, east of Horsefly, Wednesday, June 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Powerful winds down trees near Quesnel Lake junction

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

A special air quality statement is in effect for Cariboo North and Cariboo South, including Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake (pictured). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo North, Cariboo South