Smoke visible in Williams Lake as site prepped for prescribed burn on Fox Mountain

BC Wildfire Service fire crews, along with Williams Lake First Nation firefighters, are blacklining on Fox Mountain as they prepare for a larger prescribed burn in the area. (BCWFS photo)

BC Wildfire Service is preparing for prescribed burning on Fox Mountain, in Williams Lake today (April 13, 2023).

Firefighters were “blacklining” boundaries to prepare an area near Mason Road to burn off and maintain an area where fuel management had taken place.

The BC Wildfire Service in partnership with Williams Lake First Nation and the Williams Lake Fire Department will be conducting a 24 hectare prescribed burn on Fox Mountain.

The burn will take place between Mason Road and Fox Mountain Road. Parcels on both sides of Fox Mountain Road will be burned.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuels and perform maintenance to a fuel management treatment that was completed in 2010.

Smoke will be visible from across the community and along Highway 97 as crews burn areas alongside roads and pathways.

BCWS is also planning to complete some prescribed burns of Chimney Lake and Felker Lake recreation sites. This will be an eight-hectare burn between April 18 and April 28.

This burn will be closely monitored and done in support of Recreation Sites and Trails.

READ MORE: Prescribed burning planned for Fox Mountain in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireWilliams Lake