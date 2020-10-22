Smoke from pile burns may be visible near Puntzi Mountain Airport

The burns may result in visible smoke at the location, about 50 kilometres west of Alexis Creek

A controlled burn being conducted by the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Heather Mereniuk - Submitted)

The BC Wildfire Service is burning about 60 piles of woody debris as part of a wildfire risk reduction project near Puntzi Mountain Airport.

The burns may result in visible smoke at the location, about 50 kilometres west of Alexis Creek.

Burning may commence as early as Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 and continue periodically until April 30, 2021.

The BCWS said the timing of the burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting conditions and snow cover, and noted they will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

The burn site is adjacent to Puntzi Airport Road, about 200 metres northwest of Hourglass Lake. Smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and surrounding communities, the BCWS said.

Staff from the BCWS will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times, while the goal of the fuel management project is to reduce the amount of flammable material available to burn should a wildfire occur in the area.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.



