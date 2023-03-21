A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Better Business Bureau fields around 36,000 complaints a year, some more memorable than others

Four outlandish complaints filed to the Better Business Bureau last year seriously challenge whether the customer is indeed always right.

The BBB says it receives around 36,000 complaints a year throughout Canada, usually ranging anywhere from a bad meal to discrimination to criminal allegations.

Sometimes though, complaints are just plain old odd. The BBB says four complaints in particular stood out to it in 2022.

In one incident, a man demanded a refund from a bar after he bought a round of drinks for a group of women and it didn’t result in them engaging with him.

In another refund complaint, a consumer was upset about a bath bar they got for Christmas that wasn’t as foamy or bubbly as they wanted it to be.

A different consumer complained about his oil change technician who apparently smelled “like a dead cat in an alleyway” and looked like Marv, the tall burglar from the Home Alone movies.

Finally, the BBB says it fielded a complaint from a consumer who wanted a refund on their ramen noodle package that reportedly didn’t have enough seasoning inside.

No matter how strange things get, BBB Mainland B.C. Communications Specialist Aaron Guillen says they always review a complaint and determine its authenticity.

“It’s important to tell your good and bad experiences with businesses to BBB.”

Complaints can be submitted to bbb.org/file-a-complaint. Scams can be reported to bbb.org/scamtracker.

READ ALSO: B.C. city says no to flying pride flag at local facilities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long-time MLA Mike Morris won’t seek re-election in Prince George riding
Next story
B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July

Just Posted

Shelley Walker and her dog Pluto were out on the trails at Bull Mountain on Sunday, March 19 enjoying the sunshine and spring conditions. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sunshine for a spring ski at Bull Mountain near Williams Lake

Multiple fatalities have occurred on the Highway 5 corridor in recent months, including a triple fatality near Clearwater. (Clearwater Times photo)
Clearwater meeting highlights community’s ‘visceral’ fears of Highway 5 road safety

Leah Martin was enjoying the sunshine and warm weather at Mount Timothy Recreation Area on March 18. Tearing her snow pants open on a tree made the warm temperatures even more ideal, as she had to pin them to make it through the rest of the day. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sunshine, spring break, snow go well together for beach days at Cariboo ski hill

Mint & Lime Catering delivered an amazing taco bar to staff at the Tribune for a lunch as part of the staff’s prize for their window decorating efforts before Christmas. (Kathy McLean photo - Black Press Media)
A taste of mint and lime top of a week for Williams Lake Tribune staff