Small town charm key to repeat visits by locums in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

A little small town charm is going a long way in prompting visiting locums and family physicians to make return trips to 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

This is the goal of the three-year Health Care Landing Program, which launched in September 2022.

Funded by the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District, the program is designed to create a work/life balance for visiting healthcare professionals.

The program is managed by Williams Lake economic development officer Beth Veenkamp. Two program coordinators, Melissa LaPointe and Jeannie Ryduk, oversee the day-to-day operations.

At the beginning of the program, they could see there was a gap in the recruiting process.

“Originally we were noticing the gap was with family physician locums coming to town in that they were often being recruited or being brought to town to visit, to have a tour but there was still a lot to be done in terms of the community component,” said LaPointe. “As a small town, part of what we’re known for is that small-town charm, and it was missing.”

They also discovered there were a lot of locums coming through the emergency departments in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake. They were staying in a hotel, sometimes even staying in the hospital, LaPointe said.

“Just working, in and out. It was very stressful.”

The focus of the program is providing accommodations in the form of short- and long-term rental units and helping the locums forge a relationship with the community so they have an enjoyable visit and want to come back.

“We take the time to get to know them. We have coordinated different activities. Our rentals are set up with spices and oil and condiments and toiletries,” said LaPointe. “Just these little things that are going a long way in terms of hospitality.”

Currently, there is one long-term and one short-term rental in Williams Lake and one long-term rental in 108 Mile Ranch. LaPointe said they are currently looking for a rental unit closer to the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Testimonials point to the success of the program.

“I have found the Health Care Landing Program to be extremely helpful with all of the locums we have coming to both emergency departments. I have only received positive feedback from our locum physicians about this program,” said Allana Jones, Medical Administrative Assistant to Dr. J. Owega, OMH Chief of Staff and Dr. Paul Magnuson, CMH Chief of Staff.

“We’re also seeing more locum physicians return to our community for additional shifts, as Melissa and Jeannie have done a great job in making their trips here more enjoyable!”

To date, the program has provided support to 17 emergency department locums, six UBC medical students, three family practice locums and one resident physician in their tour of Williams Lake.

Ryduk was able to provide support for permanent residency applications for two family practice physicians who have relocated to the community.

In 100 Mile House, five emergency department locums, one UBC med school student, three family practice locums, three internationally-trained family physicians who have come through the Practice Ready Assessment Program and one internationally-trained family physician who has come through the Provincial Nominee Program have been provided with accommodation and community support.

“We’ve got a really great program, and I think we’re starting to make a bit of a difference. The biggest difference is being felt in our respective emergency room departments,” said Veenkamp. “I think that is where we’ve been able to gain the most traction and do some really good work that’s really on the ground, making a difference in the lives of all the staff that are in both communities, working every day.”



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseBC HealthWilliams Lake