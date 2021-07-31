Small-scale ignitions planned for Flat Lake wildfire

BC Wildfire Service said the operations will be done if ‘conditions favourable’

BC Wildfire is planning to conduct small-scale planned ignitions on the Flat Lake wildfire Saturday, July 31, if conditions permit.

The operation is being considered for the south edge of the fire perimeter in the area between Alberta Lake, McKinley Lake and the 3900 Road, according to the BCWS’ latest update.

“The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuels between the fire perimeter and pre-determined control lines (roads and machine guards) and will cover approximately 200 hectares,” the update said. “This will bring the fire perimeter to more easily accessible locations where ground crews can safely work and deliver water directly to the fire’s edge.”

Smoke is anticipated to be visible from 70 Mile House, Highway 97 and surrounding communities. The wildfire, 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile House, was most recently mapped at 45,526 hectares in size.

BCWS said planned ignitions are an “essential and effective tactic” that helps to contain very large wildfires. Conditions will be monitored closely and operations will be halted if conditions change. Aviation support will be utilized throughout the day.

