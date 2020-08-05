BC Wildfire Service crews, with a support helicopter, responded to a small lightning-caused wildfire near Tatla Lake in the West Chilcotin Tuesday, Aug. 4. (Patrice Gordon photo)

Small lightning-caused wildfire near Tatla Lake extinguished quickly by fire crews

Eight BCWS firefighters, response officer from the Cariboo Fire Centre attended

Thanks to the quick action of firefighters a small wildfire near Tatla Lake was extinguished overnight Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“We responded to a lightning-caused wildfire near Tatla yesterday,” said Jessica Mack, fire information officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre Wednesday. “The fire was approximately 0.3 hectares in size and eight firefighters, along with a response officer and support helicopter attended.”

The air craft provided support by cooling off the fire with water from a bucket, Mack added.

Due to the quick response the fire was called out earlier Wednesday morning and as of Wednesday afternoon there are no fires listed in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Over the long weekend crews extinguished another small wildfire at 51 Mile Creek, seven kilometres north east of Clinton, that also had lightning as the suspected cause.

Read more: Wildfire northeast of Clinton put out by BC Wildfire Service

With the return of warmer weather, the Cariboo Fire Centre enacted a Category 2 fire ban effective Friday, July 31.

Prohibited activities include category 2 open fires, category 3 open fires and use of fireworks, including firecrackers; and sky lanterns, tiki torches, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description.

Applying to all public and private land within the Cariboo Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise, the ban will remain in effect until noon on Sept. 30, or until the public is otherwise notified.

In July the Tatlayoko Lake area received 33 mm of rain, Puntzi Mountain area received 47.5 mm. and the Williams Lake area received 125.7 mm of rain.

For Thursday, Aug. 6, Environment Canada is showing risk of a thunderstorm for the Williams Lake, Puntzi and Tatlayoko areas and a 60 per cent chance of showers.


