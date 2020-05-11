Firefighters with the Williams Lake Fire Department will resume training the last week in May, but in smaller groups to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Small group training new norm for Williams Lake fire department during COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 precautions, groups will practice either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Regular training for the Williams Lake Fire Department will resume later in May but in smaller groups to maintain physical distancing practices.

Training for the 40-member paid-on-call crew will resume May 25-27, continuing every Monday to Wednesday from 7-9 pm, instead of all together on Tuesday evenings as they normally do.

The crew has been receiving virtual training, such as watching videos on how to respond to car fires and wild land safety, since the fire hall was closed on March 19 in response to concerns around the COVID-19 outbreak.

It remains closed to the public at this time.

“People are going to start seeing firefighters back at the fire hall and maybe a truck or two on the streets at night as we get back into practice,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

“We need to maintain our skills, but we recognize COVID-19 is still an issue so we’re going to do it in smaller groups to keep our distance.”

Read more: Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

The new training regime will limit class sizes to between 10 and 13 firefighters, which will allow members to remain two metres apart, as per the directive of the Provincial Health Officer.

The decision to resume training follows an announcement by the Province to begin restarting the province in mid-May.

Under B.C.’s Restart Plan, government will work closely with public health officials, businesses and labour organizations to lift restrictions in phases, gradually allowing for more social and economic activity, while closely monitoring health information to minimize the risk to the public.

The City will update residents as further developments occur.

For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

Just Posted

Small group training new norm for Williams Lake fire department during COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 precautions, groups will practice either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

RANCH MUSINGS: Securing our local protein supply in these COVID times

Only a very small percentage of the beef protein supply is entirely “made in B.C.”

New BC Sheriff staff sergeant for Williams Lake

Originally from Austria, Andy Abenthung was a professional chef for 25 years

Happy Mothers Day: Tulip donation delivery brightens day for moms at Cariboo Place

“We couldn’t be more grateful for bringing some extra joy to our seniors this Mother’s Day.”

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Mysterious lake monsters from days gone by

Let’s go back about 90 years and see what the newspaper of the day had to say about the matter

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Most Read