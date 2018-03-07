A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of south Vancouver Island Tuesday night. (Natural Resources Canada)

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 7 km northwest of Langford at 10:06 p.m..

According to the Government of Canada, there are no reports of damage and none expected.

The quake was lightly felt in Victoria, Sooke, and Langford, B.C.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian
Next story
B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Just Posted

Eighty-year-old snowboarder finds his calling in the mountains

Eighty-year-old Ed Kozuki passes on his love of snowboarding teaching people with disabilities.

Appreciation of Fort McMurray wildfire aid expressed through card from CRD residents

Some residents of Fort McMurray dropped everything and travelled to bring supplies to the Cariboo Chilcotin on their own dime

Dark Times a bright light in the lakecity’s downtown

Performers delight music lovers at multi-venue festival

Williams Lake RCMP asking for assistance in hit and run investigation

Hit and Run occured between Boston Pizza and Greyhound Bus station

Special Olympic showshoers provincial bound

Two Special Olympic snowshoers were light on their feet at a recent regional qualifier

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

NAFTA: Why the U.S. wants a deal within weeks

It’s the U.S. argument that political events beyond the spring could make it harder to finish a deal and get final ratification votes

Feds eye tougher screening of gun owners for mental health, violence concerns

The Liberals are planning to introduce legislation in coming weeks to fulfill platform promises on firearms, including a requirement for “enhanced background checks”

Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

Bruce McArthur is now facing six first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Most Read