‘Slow down’: Williams Lake RCMP caution motorists after overnight rain makes roads icy

Black ice being reported on Highway 20, Likely and Horsefly Roads

Williams Lake RCMP have already responded to one single vehicle incident Friday morning and are cautioning motorists to slow down on their way to school and work due to slick road conditions.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a pickup truck travelled on Highway 97 near 141 Mile hit a patch of ice early Friday morning and ended up in the ditch. No serious injuries reported.

Byron is asking motorists to please reduce speeds and drive according to road conditions.

Motorists are telling the Tribune that roads around Williams Lake are very icy, including many side streets following rains overnight.

DriveBC is warning of black ice on Highway 20 between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64 kilometres (Alexis Creek to 44 km west of Williams Lake).

Read More: One person seriously injured after northbound transport truck jack-knifes on Highway 97

Harvey Petal told the Tribune at 7 a.m. that Highway 20 from Tl’Etinqox Trading gas bar west to his home west of there is “straight ice” and vehicles are in the ditch. Road crews are out sanding, however, and he hopes the local roads out west will be better by 11 a.m. or so with the salting and predicted warm weather for the day.

DriveBC is also warning of black ice on the Likely Road from Highway 97 all the way to Quesnel Forks, while black ice can also be expected on the Horsefly Road from Highway 97 to just past Dugan Lake.

DriveBC is cautioning motorists to watch for slippery sections on all other sections of Highway 97 in the Cariboo and Highway 20 this Friday morning.

Currently there are no major events being reported on DriveBC in the Cariboo Chilcotin, however, a travel advisory is in effect on Highway 97 between Prince George and Mackenzie where freezing rain and black ice have made conditions treacherous.

There is also a travel advisory from Prince George to near McBride on Highway 16, also due to freezing rain.

On Thursday, road conditions and speed are said to be to blame for a transport truck driver losing control and jack-knifing his rig on Highway 97 causing a multi-vehicle collision with one driver being seriously injured.

Temperatures are expected to reach 3C in Williams Lake for Friday, Jan. 24.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MISSING TEEN LOCATED: Williams Lake RCMP find Angel Emile ‘safe and sound’

Just Posted

‘Slow down’: Williams Lake RCMP caution motorists after overnight rain makes roads icy

Black ice being reported on Highway 20, Likely and Horsefly Roads

Couple wonders who’s in the Cariboo picture that’s been on their walls for years

‘We’re looking really to find out who they might be’

Hoyer: ‘Just cheer away … I can hear you here’

The three-time, back-to-back-to-back medalist, will be looking to climb back atop the mountain

Bantam T-wolves look to build on success at home tourney this weekend

Teams at the tournament will be Kamloops, Quesnel and Fort St. John

LCSS students putting on art show for the community

On Jan. 24 the students will be hosting an opening night from 5 to 8 p.m. for the public to attend

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Most Read