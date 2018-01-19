The forecast for Friday in Williams Lake is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 2C, while Highways 97 and 20 have areas with slippery sections or compact snow. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Slippery sections or compact snow along Highways 97 and 20

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions six kilometres east of Spences Bridge

For anyone planning to travel this weekend to the Lower Mainland, Highway 1 remains closed in both directions six kilometres east of Spences Bridge due to a rock slide Thursday with an estimated time of opening around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Read More: Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft

The rock slide occurred just after 1 p.m., taking out a large semi-truck, but the driver walked away unharmed.

DriveBC is listing various detours including an east bound traffic detour via Highway 12 in Lytton to Highway 99 north to Highway 97 or Highway 8 to Highway 97c to Ashcroft or Highway 5 to Kamloops.

West bound traffic detour via Highway 1 to Kamloops then Highway 5 or Highway 99 to Highway 5 to Lytton then to Highway 1.

Meanwhile, there are reportedly slippery sections along Highway 97 in both directions and areas with compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 20.

With blue skies and the sun shining Friday morning in Williams Lake, temperatures are hovering at -3.8C with highs of 2C and a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for the day, dipping down to -2C overnight.

Many sidewalks in town are slippery so use caution.

