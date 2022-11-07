Slippery roads, blowing snow for Cariboo Chilcotin area roads, wind chill -23C

There is fresh snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area, with temperatures dipping down to -19 C Monday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)There is fresh snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area, with temperatures dipping down to -19 C Monday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Winter is settling into the Cariboo Chilcotin with temperatures dipping down to -12C Monday, Nov. 7, with a wind chill of -23C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Winter is settling into the Cariboo Chilcotin with temperatures dipping down to -12C Monday, Nov. 7, with a wind chill of -23C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A travel advisory in effect on Highway 97 in both directions between Maze Lake Road and the Williams Lake Weigh Scale due to blowing snow.

DriveBC warns of limited visibility for the 42.7 km-stretch.

Highway 20 also has compact snow, patches of limited visibility and fog.

Drivers are asked to watch for slippery sections from 16 km east of Bella Coola all the way to Williams Lake.

Environment Canada notes the temperature for Monday, Nov. 7, is -12C with a windchill of -23C and lows Monday night of -18C.

Temperatures will remain below the double digits for the duration of the week.

So far in November the Williams Lake area has received 16.4 cm of snow, with flurries in the forecast for Monday.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the 100 Mile House area.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooChilcotinWeatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in ‘mind-blowing’ encounter
Next story
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Just Posted

There is fresh snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area, with temperatures dipping down to -19 C Monday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Slippery roads, blowing snow for Cariboo Chilcotin area roads, wind chill -23C

Shelley Neufeld, 55, and Annikki Egolf, 57, enjoy an active lunch hour break at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 1. See story page 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smart 55: Regular exercise creates perfect work life balance for Williams Lake women

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: Incoming premier off to a slow start

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Cariboo. (file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for South Cariboo