Slippery roads, blowing snow for Cariboo Chilcotin area roads, wind chill -23C

There is fresh snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area, with temperatures dipping down to -19 C Monday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Winter is settling into the Cariboo Chilcotin with temperatures dipping down to -12C Monday, Nov. 7, with a wind chill of -23C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A travel advisory in effect on Highway 97 in both directions between Maze Lake Road and the Williams Lake Weigh Scale due to blowing snow.

DriveBC warns of limited visibility for the 42.7 km-stretch.

Highway 20 also has compact snow, patches of limited visibility and fog.

Drivers are asked to watch for slippery sections from 16 km east of Bella Coola all the way to Williams Lake.

Environment Canada notes the temperature for Monday, Nov. 7, is -12C with a windchill of -23C and lows Monday night of -18C.

Temperatures will remain below the double digits for the duration of the week.

So far in November the Williams Lake area has received 16.4 cm of snow, with flurries in the forecast for Monday.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the 100 Mile House area.



