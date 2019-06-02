Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Saanich police say a sleepy driver is behind a crash on the Patricia Bay Highway Sunday afternoon.

Police remain on scene near Elk Lake near Saanich where a crash involving one Vancouver Island Coast Lines bus, one motorcycle and at least one vehicle is causing heavy traffic backups.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice say driver of white vehicle in video first hit a motorcyclist then a coach bus after falling while driving southbound in Pat Bay near Elk Lake pic.twitter.com/c2Mb9oG64a — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 2, 2019

Saanich Police say the driver of a white SUV fell asleep and struck both the bus and the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say there were no serious injuries.

One southbound lane of the Pat Bay Highway is closed to traffic while crews clear the scene. Southbound traffic is backed up and traffic northbound is also slow-moving.

Tow trucks are on scene.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice responding to MVI on Pat Bay southbound involving coach bus, at least one car and one motorcycle. Ambulance seen carrying away at least one male. Heavy traffic in area near Elk Lake with southbound lane moving slowly pic.twitter.com/GSuNNDLCHf — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 2, 2019

