Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)

SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

SkipTheDishes is forcing British Columbians who order-in to pay more in what’s being called a “tone-deaf” move by B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association president Ian Tostenson.

On Wednesday, the company tacked on a $0.99 surcharge on B.C. orders after the province introduced a cap on delivery fees amid the pandemic.

“Previously, apps like SkipTheDishes charged around 30 per cent to restaurants for providing delivery services,” explained Tostenson.

Food Service COVID-19 legislation now restricts apps like SkipTheDishes from charging restaurants more than 15 per cent of a meal’s cost for delivery.

The emergency order also prevents companies from cutting the pay of delivery drivers.

A SkipTheDishes spokesperson told Black Press Media the “B.C. fee” was added to prevent “impact to the service and support we’re able to provide all of our stakeholders.”

Tostenson said restaurants are being “held hostage” by companies like SkipTheDishes, which stand to profit off of their need to pivot their business strategies amid the pandemic.

“Delivery became critical as in-store dining was restricted,” the CEO explained. “It’s disrespectful to do this.”

The B.C. fee is the first temporary surcharge SkipTheDishes has added to its services. It plans to rescind the fee when the order is lifted.

READ MORE: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

I

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year
Next story
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Just Posted

City of Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (right) presents a cheque for $7,500 to Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith from the city’s portion of the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for local governments. The $7,500 was part of a $15,000 grant split equally between the WLSA and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampede Association given $7,500 as part of COVID-19 restart, rodeo on hold

Other events in the works

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pheasant Drive fuel treatment to begin in Williams Lake

The objective is to tie this treatment area into previous projects

Have questions for the school district? Tune in to the virtual downtown Thursday at 5 p.m. (Angie Mindus file photo)
School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

The Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre is now closed until further notice as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SMART 55: Let’s continue to be respectful, cautious during pandemic

Canadians have been told to stay home but some still disregarded this advice

More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
WEATHER: Overnight snow makes for winter driving conditions, great skiing throughout Cariboo

More snow on the way Thursday night

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Most Read