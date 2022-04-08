Tourists pose for photos at the base of Whistler Mountain in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tourists pose for photos at the base of Whistler Mountain in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Skier dies in an inbounds avalanche at Whistler

The avalanche occurred on Tuesday, April 5

A skier has died in an inbounds avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb resort.

The 34-year-old man was swept away in a size 1 inbounds avalanche on Tuesday, April 5. The avalanche occurred in the Westridge area on Whistler mountain, an alpine bowl area accessible via the peak chair.

Avalanche Canada rates size 1 avalanches as ‘relatively harmless’.

Whistler Blackcomb told Black Press Media that an active investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the avalanche. Whistler received upwards of 50 centimetres of snow in a recent storm cycle. Tuesday was the first day the Westridge terrain was open after the storm.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.

According to Avalanche Canada, the risk of avalanches in the Sea-to-Sky region is ‘considerable’. Avalanche Canada only assesses backcountry conditions and does not comment on inbounds avalanches or resort activities.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheWhistler

Previous story
Williams Lake Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service personnel respond to Eagleview Road fire
Next story
Man arrested following stabbing in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Gord Keener, first vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 (left), and David Brideau, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Williams Lake to commemorate Vimy Ridge Day Saturday, April 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Vimy Ridge Day remembered in Williams Lake

2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Wildlife bill causing anxiety